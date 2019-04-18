J.M. Smucker shakes off another bear call

Morgan Stanley warms up to J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) due to improving momentum in the coffee and pet categories.

"We expect SJM to return to positive organic growth in FY20 after posting flat to declining growth over the prior three years and are raising our organic sales growth outlook for FY2020 by 50 bps from 0.6% to 1.1%," reads the firm's note.

J.M Smucker is upgrade by MS to Equalweight from Underweight and assigned a price target of $117.

Last week, Credit Suisse moved off its bearish stance on SJM.