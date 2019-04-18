New iPhones getting front camera upgrade - Kuo

Noted Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with more predictions for this fall's iPhone lineup including a front-camera upgrade from 7MP to 12MP.

Kuo says the rumored triple-camera system will come to the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhones with a new, super-wide 12MP lens. The 6.1-inch XR successor is still expected to have a dual-camera system, which will also include the new front camera.

Previously: Apple's fall iPhones have larger batteries - Kuo (April 1)

Previously: New iPhones getting USB-C? (April 8)