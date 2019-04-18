PPG profit, revenue slipped but operating margins rose in Q1

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) +2.2% pre-market after Q1 earnings slipped to $1.38/share from $1.42 in the year-ago quarter but easily beat analyst expectations.

The company says it expects to decide whether its architectural and industrial coatings businesses should be separated by the end of Q2.

For Q1, PPG says revenues fell 4.2% Y/Y to $3.62B but sales in constant currencies were flat, aided by higher selling prices; sales volumes fell 3% Y/Y, with roughly half of the volume decrease related to the previously announced architectural coatings customer assortment changes in the national retail do-it-yourself channel.

PPG says Q1 operating margins were higher than the prior year due to continued selling price initiatives, marking the eighth straight quarter with improved sequential pricing.

PPG says it enjoyed strong double-digit percentage sales volume growth during Q1 in its aerospace and protective and marine coatings businesses, but aggregate sales volumes were lower due to weaker industry demand in automotive OEM and in certain segments of general industrial coatings.

The company sees Q2 EPS of $1.76-$1.86 vs. $1.87 analyst consensus, including unfavorable currency translation impacts similar to Q1.