Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reports comparable growth of 3.3% in Q1.

Acquisition contributed ~2% point of growth in sales for the quarter.

Automotive group net sales grew 2.3% to $2.62B.

Industrial net sales increased 5.7% to $1.64B.

Business Products net sales up 1% to $479.07M.

Gross margin rate advanced 50 bps to 31.8%.

Operating margin rate -10 bps to 6.8%.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: +3% to +4%; Tax rate: ~25%; Diluted EPS: $5.56 to $5.71; Adjusted EPS: $5.75 to $5.90.

GPC +0.23% premarket.

Previously: Genuine Parts misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (April 18)