Regions Q1 NII falls 1% Q/Q, rises 4.2% Y/Y

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Q1 EPS from continuing operations of 37 cents, in-line with the consensus estimate, increased from 35 cents a year ago, while revenue of $1.45B misses the estimate by $10M.

Q1 net interest income and other financing income-FTE of $961M falls 1% Q/Q and rises 4.2% Y/Y.

Q1 net interest margin of 3.53% falls from 3.53% in Q4 and 3.46% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted total revenue of $1.45B is up 0.7% Q/Q and 2.6% Y/Y.

Q1 adjusted total average loans of $80.8B rose 2.3% Q/Q and 5.4% Y/Y; adjusted business lending of $52.5B rose 3.7% Q/Q and 9.7% Y/Y, while adjusted consumer lending of $28.3B fell 0.3% Q/Q and rose 1.7% Y/Y.

Q1 Basel III common equity tier 1 of 9.8% vs. 9.9% in prior quarter and 11.1% in year-ago quarter.

Regions shares fall 0.4% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 2PM ET.

Previously: Regions Financial EPS in-line, misses on revenue (April 18)