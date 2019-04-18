Mylan in-licenses TB med pretomanid

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) will collaborate with non-profit drug developer TB Alliance to advance a new drug called pretomanid in two combination regimens to treat tuberculosis (TB).

The two regimens are: six-to-nine-months of bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid for multidrug resistant-TB (MDR-TB) and extensively drug resistant-TB (XDR-TB) (BPaL) and four-to-six months of bedaquiline, pretomanid, moxifloxacin and pyrazinamide for MDR-TB and drug sensitive-TB (BPaMZ).

Three late-stage studies are in process.

The partnership includes a non-exclusive license to Mylan for pretomanid in certain low- and middle-income countries and an exclusive license in high-income markets.

A U.S. marketing application seeking approval of pretomanid as part of the BPaL regimen is currently under FDA review. Mylan plans to file a U.S. marketing application for use as part of the BPaMZ regimen if a Phase 3 study, SimpliciTB, is successful.