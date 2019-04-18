Online players help lift retail sales tally for March

Retail sales came in solidly ahead of estimates for March, up 1.6% M/M and 3.6% Y/Y. The 1.6% monthly gain is the strongest since September of 2017.

Categories showing strength during the month include health & personal care stores (+4.4% Y/Y), restaurants (+4.3%), motor vehicle and parts (+3.8%) and nonstore retailers (+11.6%). Department stores were an obvious laggard once again, with a 3.7% drop.

The outsized gain in the nonstore retailers category is noteworthy for online players such as Wayfair (NYSE:W), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).

