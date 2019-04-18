Sleep Number -14% amid margin headwinds

Shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) are down 13.4% in premarket trading after a Q1 revenue shortfall.

Sleep Number management pointed to a "fair amount" of weakness in the industry as a whole and some margin headwinds.

On the closely-watched leverage ratio, Sleep Number says it ended Q1 at 2.8X EBITDAR vs. the target range of 2.5X to 3.0X and expects to operate slightly below or above the range for short periods in support of business initiatives and seasonality. As for the weak Q2 guide, Sleep Number execs note the quarter is the smallest for revenue and earnings.

Even factoring in the premarket decline, SNBR is up over 30% YTD.