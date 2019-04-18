Harpoon doses first patient in mid-stage cancer trial

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) has dosed first patient with HPN536 in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial initially focused on ovarian cancer.

HPN536 targets mesothelin, which is expressed on malignant cells of ovarian and pancreatic carcinoma, mesothelioma, non-small cell lung cancer and breast cancer.

The trial will enroll up to 80 patients with mesothelin-expressing cancers. The Phase 1 portion of the trial is a dose escalation phase, with the goal of determining a dose for additional clinical investigations.

The primary outcome measure will be an assessment of safety and tolerability, and determination of a dose for the Phase 2 portion of the trial.