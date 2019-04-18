IBM cutting Watson for Drug Discovery - STAT (update)

STAT sources say IBM (NYSE:IBM) is halting sales of its Watson for Drug Discovery product, which uses IBM's AI software to aid pharmaceutical companies, due to "sluggish growth."

Last fall, STAT reported that IBM Watson Health head Deborah DiSanzo was leaving her role to join the Cognitive Solutions team.

Earlier this year, IBM scrapped the collaborative AI tool Watson Workplace due to low demand.

Update with IBM's statement: "We are focusing our resources within Watson Health to double down on the adjacent field of clinical development where we see an even greater market need for our data and AI capabilities."