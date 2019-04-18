DowDuPont sees weak Q1 ag results after bad weather hurt seed deliveries
Apr. 18, 2019 9:14 AM ETDDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) -1% pre-market after saying it expects Q1 results in its agriculture segment to miss guidance due to the longer than expected impact of severe weather.
- DWDP says the ag division expects to record net sales of $3.4B and operating EBITDA of $665M, down a respective 11% and 25% vs. the year-ago quarter, while H1 division net sales are seen falling by low-single digits percent and operating EBITDA 3%-5% below the same period last year.
- "Less than 50% of planned seed deliveries in the last 5 days of the quarter occurred, resulting in a greater than anticipated impact" on Q1 performance, the company says.
- DWDP expects improved H2 ag performance and confirms full-year guidance of organic sales rising by low-single digits percent and operating EBITDA of ~$2.8B.
- In its other businesses, DWDP expects its specialty products division to record net sales of $5.4B and operating EBITDA of $1.6B, down 3% percent and flat Y/Y, and the materials science division to post sales of $10.8B and operating EBITDA of $1.9B, down 10% and 24%, respectively.