BB&T Q1 beats, core NIM improves

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) gains 1.1% in premarket trading after Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.05 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.03; compares with 97 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 core net interest margin of 3.44% increased 4 basis points from Q4.

Q1 average loans and leases held for investment of $148.1B rose 1.4% annualized vs. Q4 2018, with commercial and industrial loans of $817M rising 5.5%, CRE loans of $396M falling 7.5%, residential mortgage loans of $267M up 3.5%%, and indirect loans of $99M down 2.3%.

Q1 annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.40% vs. 0.38% in Q4 2018 and 0.41% in Q1 2018.

Q1 average deposits of $160.0B rose from $157.8B in Q4 2018.

Sees Q2 average total loans held for investment up 4%-6% vs. Q1 2019 and sees GAAP and core NIM down 4-6 bps vs. Q1.

For the year, BB&T sees average total LHFI up 2%-4% vs. 2018 and revenue up 2%-4% vs. 2018.

