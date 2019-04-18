Canopy Growth up 9% premarket on takeout of U.S. cannabis operator

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) has agreed to acquire Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) for $300M in cash plus 0.5818 CGC common shares for each Acreage subordinate voting share representing a total transaction value of ~$3.4B.

Acreage shareholders, assuming they vote in favor of the tie-up, will own ~12.1% of CGC after the deal is consummated on a pro forma basis which could increase to 16.6% if certain acquisitions are completed prior to the federal legalization of cannabis in the U.S. (the "triggering event").

A simple majority of CGC shareholders also need to bless the transaction.

The parties will execute a licensing agreement granting Acreage access to CGC's line-up of brands, including Tweed and Tokyo Smoke, along with other intellectual property.

Acreage owns or has service agreements in place for cannabis licenses in 20 states, including 87 dispensaries and 22 cultivation and processing sites.