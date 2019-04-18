Rosenblatt cuts Cboe, CME on tough 2019 start

Rosenblatt's Kenneth Hill downgrades Cboe Global (NYSE:CBOE) to neutral from buy and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to sell from neutral, citing Q1 earnings moving lower overall.

Exchanges "will need to highlight expense levers as available to offset slowing transaction revenues as well as revenue streams outside of volumes," he writes.

Notes a "very slow start to April" and doesn't see a catalyst anytime soon to trigger volume growth.

Cuts CME price target to $152 from $161 and Cboe's to $94 from $97.