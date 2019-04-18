T-Mobile moves into checking accounts

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is launching a no-fee "mobile-first" checking account as its latest attempt to distinguish itself from its wireless rivals.

Customers can earn up to 4% APY on balances up to $3,000, the company says, with 1% APY on marginal balances over that. Those who aren't T-Mobile customers can get an account; postpaid customers can get overdraft protection without penalty.

The accounts have no monthly, overdraft or transfer fees, as well as no fees at 55,000 in-network Allpoint ATMs and no T-Mobile fees for using out-of-network ATMs.

The carrier teamed with regional Customers Bank unit BankMobile.