Essential Properties Realty Trust expands credit line to US$600M

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) has closed an amended and restated $600M senior unsecured credit facility, $400M unsecured revolving credit facility and a new $200M five-year unsecured term loan.

$400M credit facility will mature in April 2023 with an option to extend the maturity date to April 2024, interest rate is based on a pricing grid with a range of 125 to 185 basis points over LIBOR.

$200M five-year term loan will mature in April 2024, interest rate is based on a pricing grid with a range of 120 to 175 basis points over LIBOR.

The company can increase revolving commitments or additional term loans by up to $200M, subject to certain conditions, increasing the total credit facility to $800M in aggregate.

