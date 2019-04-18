KeyCorp -1.7% after Q1 misses; sees boosting div in Q3

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declines 1.7% after Q1 adjusted EPS of 40 cents trails the consensus estimate of 42 cents as fee income declined due to lower capital markets income.

Compares with 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Capital plan: Plans 9% increase in common share dividend, to 18.5 cents per share from 17 cents, in Q3 and plans to buy back up to $1B in common shares starting in Q3.

Expenses fell 7% Y/Y, excluding notable items.

Confident in targeted cash efficiency ratio of 54%-56%% in H2 2019.