KeyCorp -1.7% after Q1 misses; sees boosting div in Q3

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declines 1.7% after Q1 adjusted EPS of 40 cents trails the consensus estimate of 42 cents as fee income declined due to lower capital markets income.
Compares with 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Capital plan: Plans 9% increase in common share dividend, to 18.5 cents per share from 17 cents, in Q3 and plans to buy back up to $1B in common shares starting in Q3.
Expenses fell 7% Y/Y, excluding notable items.
Confident in targeted cash efficiency ratio of 54%-56%% in H2 2019.
Q1 cash efficiency ratio was 61.9% vs. 59.9% in Q4 2018 and 62.9% in Q1 2018.
Q1 taxable-equivalent net interest income of $985M fell from $1.01B in Q4 2018 and increased from $952M in Q1 2018; net interest margin (NYSE:TE) from continuing operations of 3.13% vs. 3.16% in Q4 and 3.15% in Q1 2018.
Q1 average total loans of $89.6B rose 0.4% Q/Q and 3.1% Y/Y.
Q1 return on average tangible common equity of 13.72% fell from 16.47% in Q4 and 14.97% in the year-ago quarter.
Tangible book value per share at March 31, 2019 was $11.55 vs. $11.14 at Dec. 31, 2018.
Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
