Stocks start with gains; AmEx, Travelers earnings results spark Dow

Stocks open mostly higher as earnings results since yesterday's close continue to come in positive; Dow +0.4%, S&P +0.1%, Nasdaq flat.
Dow components American Express (+1%) and Travelers (+3.3%), as well as Union Pacific (+3.6%), Honeywell (+3.2%), Blackstone (+6.3%) and Las Vegas Sands (+2%), all beat earnings estimates but currently trade mixed.
European markets are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.4% and France's CAC +0.3% but U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4%.
In the U.S., retail sales rose by a larger than expected 1.6% last month, the strongest gain since September 2017.
Most S&P 500 sectors trade near their unchanged marks, led by industrials (+0.8%) and health care (+0.7%).
U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 2 bps to 2.38% and the 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 2.56%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 97.34.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.1% to $63.83/bbl.
