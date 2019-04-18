Stocks start with gains; AmEx, Travelers earnings results spark Dow

Stocks open mostly higher as earnings results since yesterday's close continue to come in positive; Dow +0.4% , S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

Dow components American Express ( +1% ) and Travelers ( +3.3% ), as well as Union Pacific ( +3.6% ), Honeywell ( +3.2% ), Blackstone ( +6.3% ) and Las Vegas Sands ( +2% ), all beat earnings estimates but currently trade mixed.

European markets are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.4% and France's CAC +0.3% but U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In the U.S., retail sales rose by a larger than expected 1.6% last month, the strongest gain since September 2017.

Most S&P 500 sectors trade near their unchanged marks, led by industrials ( +0.8% ) and health care ( +0.7% ).

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 2 bps to 2.38% and the 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 2.56%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 97.34.