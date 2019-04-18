Greenbrier snaps up American Railcar's manufacturing business

Greenbrier Companies (GBX +4.5% ) trades higher after acquiring the manufacturing business of American Railcar Industries from ITE Management LP in a transaction valued at $400M, after adjustments for $30M worth of net tax benefits accruing to the company. Also included in gross purchase price are convertible notes issued by Greenbrier to ARI in the principal amount of $50M.

The company says the acquisition will diversify Greenbrier's American manufacturing presence, as well as broaden its product offerings with the addition of complementary designs.

"We expect the acquisition to be meaningfully accretive and position Greenbrier for growth in our core manufacturing and engineering business in North America. Cost synergies and economies of scale are expected to benefit our customers, including shippers, leasing companies and North American railroads," says Greenbrier CEO William Furman.

Source: Press Release