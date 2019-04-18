Village Farms International -1% after share offering

Village Farms International (VFF -1.2% ) announces that it completed its previously announced bought deal offering of 1M shares in the capital of the company at a price of $20.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to the company of $20M.

The company says the offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Beacon Securities Limited, and including Canaccord Genuity and GMP Securities.

Village Farms intends to use the net proceeds for working capital purposes, including the growth capital needs of its U.S. hemp business.

Source: Press Release