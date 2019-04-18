theScore +2.4% post Q2 results

TheScore (OTC:TSCRF) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 4.4% Y/Y to C$6.78M.

EBITDA loss was C$2.2M, versus a loss of C$0.5M Y/Y, due to a result of increased expenses relating to ongoing development of theScore’s sports betting business, as well as softer revenue for the period.

Total average monthly active user sessions of theScore mobile app on iOS and Android reached 395M, or 97 sessions/user/month on a base of 4M average monthly app users.

Total video views of theScore esports’ content reached 39.3M (+93% Y/Y).

Total watch minutes for theScore esports’ YouTube channel were 260M (+190% Y/Y).

YouTube channel subscribers surpassed 0.7M earlier this month.

theScore’s content on its social channels achieved an average monthly reach of ~95M, serving to further amplify theScore brand globally, this included a new monthly reach record of ~118M in January.

