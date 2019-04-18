U.S. mortgage rates rise for third week

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 4.17% for the week ending April 18, 2019, up from 4.12% in the prior week, and 4.47% a year ago, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

"While this week marks the third consecutive week of rises, purchase activity reached a nine-year high--indicative of a strong spring homebuying season," says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.62% vs. 3.60% in the previous week and 3.94% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.78%% vs. 3.80% in prior week and 3.67% a year ago.

