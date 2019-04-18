Checks suggest strong Q1 for ServiceNow - Piper

Piper Jaffray raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from $230 to $260 and maintains an Overweight rating.

Analyst Alex Zukin says the checks "come back strong, with partners suggesting they are ahead of plan for 1Q by more than this time last year."

More action: Citi keeps its Buy rating and $285 PT for NOW and says the results will "continue to validate the bull case."

ServiceNow will report Q1 results on April 24. Consensus estimates have revenue at $768.09M with $0.54 EPS.