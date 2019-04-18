Chemours announces strategic partnership with UET

Chemours (CC -0.2% ) has announced a strategic partnership with UniEnergy Technology, a redox flow battery manufacturer headquartered in Mukilteo, Washington.

The deal will consist of an investment in UET as well as a long-term and exclusive supply agreement for Nafion ion exchange membranes.

The energy market is a key growth area for Chemours Fluoroproducts business. As smart grids develop and energy storage needs increase, the use of fluoropolymers in renewable energy generation and storage applications is expected to grow approximately 20% annually over the next ten years.