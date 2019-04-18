Petrobras seeks damage control in hiking diesel prices, talking divestments

Petrobras (PBR +2% ) raises Brazil diesel prices by $0.10/liter, as the company scrambles to contain the fallout from last week's cancellation of a diesel price hike at the behest of Pres. Bolsonaro which sparked fears of political interference.

In an impromptu news conference at PBR's Rio de Janeiro headquarters, CEO Roberto Castello Branco announced the price hike and said the company has complete control over its pricing strategy.

Also, CFO Rafael Grisolia said PBR is looking at selling off assets such as deepwater pipelines and Petrobras Distribuidora unit, which includes a gas station chain stretching across Brazil.

PBR is analyzing the best model for selling three offshore natural gas pipelines, including whether they will be sold individually or in a package, the CFO said.