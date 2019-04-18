B2Gold beats Q1 production targets, maintains full-year guidance

B2Gold (BTG +1.3% ) reports Q1 gold production came in 6% above its target at 230.8K oz., as its Fekola, Masbate, Otjikoto and El Limon mines all exceeded their targeted production.

Q1 gold revenue fell 12% Y/Y to $302M on sales of 232K oz. at an average price of $1,300/oz. compared to $344M on sales of nearly 260K oz. at an average price of $1,325/oz. in the year-ago quarter.

BTG reaffirms its FY 2019 forecast for gold production of 935K-975K oz., cash operating costs of $520-$560/oz. and all-in sustaining costs of $835-$875/oz.