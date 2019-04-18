Rogers Communications -3.4% as media drags revenues down

Roger Communications (NYSE:RCI) is 3.4% lower after missing expectations in its Q1 report, as media proved a drag on the company's wireless business.

Revenues fell 1.1% as drops in media revenue and wireless equipment more than offset a 4% gain in wireless services.

The media revenue decline was affected by a comparison where the company got a distribution from Major League Baseball to the Toronto Blue Jays in last year's quarter; excluding that, total revenue would have remained stable.

EBITDA was stable and EBITDA margin expanded by 40 basis points.

Adjusted net income fell by 15% vs. the baseball-related comparison; excluding that, adjusted net income would have been stable, the company says. EPS of C$0.78 missed an expected C$0.93.

Cash flow from operations was C$998M, up 13%, and free cash flow fell 8% to C$405M.

