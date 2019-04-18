Ally Q1 EPS beats by a penny; deposits rise 16% Y/Y

Ally Financial (ALLY +0.2% ) Q1 adjusted EPS of 80 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate by a penny, falls from 92 cents in Q4 2018 but rises from 68 cents a year ago.

Total deposits of $113.3B, up $15.9B Y/Y; retail deposits of $95.4B, up $6.3B Q/Q and up 17% Y/Y.

Consumer auto originations of $9.2B were down $0.3B from a year ago; retail auto net charge-off rate of 1.32%, down 15 basis points Y/Y.

Q1 core return on tangible common equity of 10.9% compares with 13.4% in Q4 and 10.6% a year ago.

Q1 adjusted efficiency revenue of 48.9% compares with 46.9% in Q4 and 50.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Effective tax rate was 22.8% vs. 21.5% in Q4 and 23.2% in Q1 2018.

