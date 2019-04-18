Snap-on +8% post Q1 results

Snap-on (SNA +8% ) reported Q1 net sales decrease of 1.5% Y/Y to $921.7M; reflecting 1.4% organic sales increase and $26.1M of unfavorable forex.

Financial services revenue was $85.6M (3.13% Y/Y); and operating earnings $62.1M (+9.1% Y/Y).

Sales by Segments: Commercial & Industrial Group $322.5M (-2.74% Y/Y); Snap-on Tools Group $410.2M (+1.4% Y/Y); and Repair Systems & Information Group $327.9M (-2.7% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 75 bps to 51.2%; operating margin expanded by 180 bps to 24.8% (percentage of net sales plus financial services revenue); and Adj. operating margin of 23.6%.

Segment operating margins: Commercial & Industrial Group 14.4% up by 40 bps ; Snap-on Tools Group 16.4% down by 64 bps ; and Repair Systems & Information Group 25.5% up by 4 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $201.3M, compared to $231.9M a year ago.

Company expects FY19 capex to be in range of $90M to $100M; and effective tax rate of 24%.

