Corbus changes endpoint of late-stage study of lenabasum in systemic sclerosis; shares down 2%

Acting on FDA feedback, Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP -1.9% ) has changed the primary endpoint of its Phase 3 clinical trial, RESOLVE-1, evaluating lead drug lenabasum for the treatment of a rare autoimmune disorder of unknown cause called systemic sclerosis.

The new primary objective will be the change from baseline to week 52 in American College of Rheumatology Combined Response Index in diffuse cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis (ACR CRISS) score compared to placebo, the same primary endpoint in its Phase 2 study.

The former primary endpoint, the change from baseline to week 52 in modified Rodnan skin score (mRSS), will now be a secondary endpoint.

ACR CRISS score represents a comprehensive measure of response to therapy whereas mRSS only measures skin thickening, representing a higher likelihood of success according to the company (unclear why it made the initial change from the mid-stage study if true).

The trial remains on track to wind up in H1 2020.