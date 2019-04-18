Adtran +12% to six-month high after Q1 beat

Adtran (ADTN +12.1% ) has jumped to a six-month high after topping Q1 expectations on the back of double-digit revenue gains.

Sales rose 19% to $143.8M, and the company swung to a non-GAAP profit of $4.9M vs. a year-ago loss of $15.8M.

"Our revenue was diverse and well balanced with material contributions across the LATAM, EMEA, North America, and Pacific Rim regions," says Chairman/CEO Tom Stanton. "Furthermore, our broad portfolio of next-generation solutions continues to gain market traction with a growing number of customers in an expanding range of market segments."

Revenue breakout: Products, $125.8M (up 19.5%); Services, $17.97M (up 15.5%).

Cash and equivalents rose to $109.1M from a year-ago $105.5M.

