Smoking age bill weighs on tobacco sector

Universal Corporation (UVV -2.3% ), Turning Point Brands (TPB -3% ), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY -1% ) and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY -1.5% ) are all lower on reports that a bill may be introduced in the Senate to increase the minimum age for tobacco products to 21 from 18.

Vaping devices are said to be included in the products covered by the minimum age raise.

A number of states already have legislation in the works to raise the minimum smoking age.

