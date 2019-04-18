Mateon enters into merger agreement with Oncotelic

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCQB:MATN +35.3% ) and Oncotelic have entered into a definitive agreement, creating a publicly traded immuno-oncology company with a robust pipeline of first in class TGF-β immunotherapies for late stage cancers such as gliomas, pancreatic cancer and melanoma.

In the transaction, Mateon will issue 41M shares of common stock and ~0.19M shares of newly designated Series A preferred stock to Oncotelic shareholders.

In connection with the merger agreement, the company has entered into a series of bridge financing agreements for the issuance of debentures with a face amount of up to $1.2M.