Citizens Financial +1.5% after Q1 beats

Apr. 18, 2019 11:01 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)CFGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) rises 1.5% after Q1 underlying EPS of 93 cents beat the consensus estimate of 89 cents; compares with 98 cents in Q4 2018 and 78 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Average core loans and leases of $116.1B rose from $114.2B in Q4.
  • For Q2 underlying outlook, sees average loans up ~0.5% and NIM stable to down slightly.
  1. Sees gradual rise in NIM in H2 2019.
  2. Sees noninterest income up mid-single digits..
  • Q1 FTE net interest margin of 3.25% is unchanged from the prior quarter and up from 3.21% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 underlying return on average tangible common equity of 13.1% fell from 14.1% in Q4, increased from 11.7% in Q1 2018.
  • Q1 net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases was 0.31% vs. 0.29% in Q4 and 0.26% in Q1 2018.
  • Previously: Citizens Financial beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (April 18)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.