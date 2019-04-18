Citizens Financial +1.5% after Q1 beats
Apr. 18, 2019
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) rises 1.5% after Q1 underlying EPS of 93 cents beat the consensus estimate of 89 cents; compares with 98 cents in Q4 2018 and 78 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Average core loans and leases of $116.1B rose from $114.2B in Q4.
- For Q2 underlying outlook, sees average loans up ~0.5% and NIM stable to down slightly.
- Sees gradual rise in NIM in H2 2019.
- Sees noninterest income up mid-single digits..
- Q1 FTE net interest margin of 3.25% is unchanged from the prior quarter and up from 3.21% in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 underlying return on average tangible common equity of 13.1% fell from 14.1% in Q4, increased from 11.7% in Q1 2018.
- Q1 net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases was 0.31% vs. 0.29% in Q4 and 0.26% in Q1 2018.
