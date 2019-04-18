Commodities 

Hecla Mining reports higher Q1 silver, gold production

|About: Hecla Mining Company (HL)|By:, SA News Editor

Preliminary Q1 silver production rose 15% Y/Y to 2.9M oz. from 2.5M oz. in the year-ago quarter, while gold output rose 4% to 60K oz. from 57.8K a year ago, Hecla Mining (HL -1.7%) says.

HL says silver production rose due to a strong performance from its Greens Creek mine in Alaska, where output jumped 17% to 2.2M silver oz., with higher ore grades and recoveries than a year ago.

Silver output at the Lucky Friday mine in Idaho climbed 74% Y/Y to 173.6K oz., topping the total for all of 2018, as Q1 production was carried out by salaried staff amid an ongoing strike by unionized employees.

