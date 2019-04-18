Uber launches safety features after student's murder - NBC

Uber (UBER) is rolling out new safety features starting today in South Carolina before a broader launch. The update follows the murder of college student Samantha Josephson, who reportedly entered her killer's vehicle thinking it was her waiting Uber.

Chief legal and security officer Tony West tells NBC News that customers will receive new, frequent push notification reminders to check that the driver's license plate, name, and photo match what's shown in the app.

A push alert right before the car arrives will again stress checking the information.

