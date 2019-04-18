More on Chart Industries Q1 results; raises FY19 guidance

Chart Industries (GTLS +1.4% ) reports 18.5% Y/Y increase in revenue to $289.3M; and orders increased ~60% Y/Y to $461.2M.

Sales by segments: Energy & Chemicals $105.6M (+17.4% Y/Y); D&S West $118M (+17.3% Y/Y); and D&S East $68.7M (+26.7% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 421 bps to 23.2%; and operating margin declined by 447 bps to 1.6%.

Segment operating margins: Energy & Chemicals -1.2% down by 435 bps ; D&S West 21.7% down by 37 bp s; and D&S East -3.3% down by 1,006 bps .

Net Cash used in financing activities for the quarter was $2.6M; compared to cash provided $10M a year ago.

Company increased 2019 big LNG order pipeline expectations to $600M to $800M from $400M to $500M.

FY19 Guidance, raised: Revenue $1.29B to $1.34B (prior $1.26B-$1.31B) and Adj. EPS $2.70 to $3.05 (prior $2.5-$2.8).

