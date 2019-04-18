Nintendo +13% to six-month high amid plan to sell Switch in China

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) is up 13.2% to a six-month high in OTC trading following news that the company plans to sell its Switch console in China, opening a longtime closed market.

The company is teaming with Tencent (TCEHY +0.2% ) on the initiative, and Tencent's filing in Guangdong to sell New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has received provisional approval from game-industry regulators.

The two need another license from a central publishing regulator to sell games for the Switch.

While some Chinese consumers have a Switch through the gray market, official distribution could bring the console to a much wider audience. Console games, however, make up a small part of the Chinese gaming market vs. smartphone/PC games.