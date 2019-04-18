Goldman Sachs reshuffles private-equity execs: WSJ

One of the Goldman Sachs Group's (GS -1% ) longest-serving partners and head of its private-equity arm, is stepping back as the bank reorganizes its alternative-investing business, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Rich Friedman, who joined Goldman in 1981 and became a partner in 1990, will give up day-to-day oversight of the merchant bank, where the firm does most of its private-equity investing.

Sumit Rajpal, currently in charge of corporate-buyouts funds, and London-based Andrew Wolff will take over the PE arm.

CEO David Solomon had ordered a review of the firm's alternative-investing business, made up of more than $100B in assets that's distributed in various part of the firm.

