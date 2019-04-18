Repsol suspends swap deal for Venezuelan oil amid U.S. pressure - Reuters

As the U.S. weighs penalties for foreign firms doing business with Venezuela, Reuters reports Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY -0.4% ) has suspended its swaps of refined products for crude with the country's state-run PDVSA oil company.

The arrangement has made Repsol one of Venezuela's main fuel suppliers, alongside Russia's Rosneft and India's Reliance Industries, according to the report.

Repsol, which has said it is complying with U.S. sanctions on PDVSA which bar any use of the U.S. financial system or U.S.-based subsidiaries for oil deals with Venezuela, reportedly has not made a final decision on whether it would cancel the Venezuelan swap deal altogether.