Pure Global to acquire The Great Canadian Hemp Company

Pure Global Cannabis (OTCPK:PRCNF -2.4% ) announced that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with Ottawa-based The Great Canadian Hemp Company, Ltd. (GCHC), to acquire 100% interest in GCHC.

Pure Global will pay GCHC shareholders $560k, with $60k payable in cash and $500k payable through the issuance of common shares at a price equal to $0.20 per share to be held in escrow and released pursuant to a 24-month schedule.

After the acquisition, GCHC will continue as a business unit of PureSinse.