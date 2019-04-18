Cambridge Bancorp announces completion of merger with Optima Bank & Trust

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC -2% ) announced that it completed its merger with Optima Bank & Trust on April 17, 2019.

Under the terms, Optima shareholders were entitled to elect the form of merger consideration to be received in the transaction.

As a result of the merger, former Optima shareholders received an aggregate of ~722,746 shares of Cambridge Bancorp common stock and an aggregate of ~$3.5M in cash.

Including the shares issued in connection with the merger, Cambridge Bancorp now has ~4.85M shares of common stock outstanding.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods served as financial advisor and provided a fairness opinion to Cambridge Bancorp and Hogan Lovells served as its legal counsel.