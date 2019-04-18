Stocks mixed, bounce from morning lows

The three major U.S. stock averages rebound from a pronounced drop earlier in the session as health care and energy stocks weigh on the broader market.
S&P 500 rises 0.1% and the Dow climbs 0.4%, while the Nasdaq, -0.1%, erases most of a 0.6% decline earlier. The S&P had fallen as much as 0.3% and the Dow was essentially flat at one point.
Two new stocks hit the market; Pinterest surges 31% and Zoom Video soars 75%.
By sector, industrials (+0.9%) and real estate (+0.6%) outperform the market.
Health care falls 0.4% as concern over health policy continues and energy slides 0.4%, comprising the two biggest decliners in midday trading, the last trading session in a holiday-shortened week.
Crude oil slips 0.2% to $63.61 per barrel.
10-year Treasury price rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.562%.
Dollar Index strengthens 0.4% to 97.38%.
Now read: Zoom soars 81% on public debut »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox