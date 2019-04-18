Stocks mixed, bounce from morning lows

The three major U.S. stock averages rebound from a pronounced drop earlier in the session as health care and energy stocks weigh on the broader market.

S&P 500 rises 0.1% and the Dow climbs 0.4% , while the Nasdaq, -0.1% , erases most of a 0.6% decline earlier. The S&P had fallen as much as 0.3% and the Dow was essentially flat at one point.

Two new stocks hit the market; Pinterest surges 31% and Zoom Video soars 75%.

By sector, industrials (+0.9% ) and real estate ( +0.6% ) outperform the market.

Health care falls 0.4% as concern over health policy continues and energy slides 0.4% , comprising the two biggest decliners in midday trading, the last trading session in a holiday-shortened week.

Crude oil slips 0.2% to $63.61 per barrel.

10-year Treasury price rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.562%.