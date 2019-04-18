Mustang Bio top gainer in market on positive gene therapy data in rare immune disorder

Thinly traded micro cap Mustang Bio (MBIO +124.1% ) is up on a whopping 420x surge in volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating a lentiviral gene therapy in infants with an ultra-rare inherited disorder called XSCID characterized by the absence of or dysfunctional immune cells. The lack of immunity is usually fatal due to severe infections. The company will develop the candidate as MB-107.

The stock is the top gainer in U.S. markets today, although shares have retraced 42% from the intraday high of $10.20.

A total of 10 infants were treated. All underwent bone marrow harvest and busulfan conditioning before gene therapy infusion.

Results were reported on eight patients (status of other two not disclosed). All eight cleared previous infections, were growing normally and were discharged from the hospital within a month. Seven of the eight developed normal levels of immune cells within three-to-four months. The eighth initially has insufficient T cells, but levels normalized after a boost infusion of gene-corrected cells. Four of the seven initial responders were able to discontinue monthly infusions of immunoglobulin (immune antibodies).