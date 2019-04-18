TSMC comments support semi recovery - Stifel

Stifel says TSMC's (NYSE:TSM) earnings-related comments about stabilizing demand and that a bottom might have been reached support expectations of a H2 recovery.
Analyst Patrick Ho: "This commentary is encouraging for the broader market, excluding memory, in that if demand trends stabilize and pick up in CY-2H19, this will drive improved wafer starts and at some level, provide a catalyst for the memory market."
Related tickers: KLA-Tencor (KLAC +0.3%), Applied Materials (AMAT +0.7%), Entergis (ENTG +0.5%), Lam Research (LRCX +0.2%).
Previously: TSMC reports mixed Q1, guides Q2 growth (April 18)
