TSMC comments support semi recovery - Stifel

Stifel says TSMC's (NYSE:TSM) earnings-related comments about stabilizing demand and that a bottom might have been reached support expectations of a H2 recovery.

Analyst Patrick Ho: "This commentary is encouraging for the broader market, excluding memory, in that if demand trends stabilize and pick up in CY-2H19, this will drive improved wafer starts and at some level, provide a catalyst for the memory market."

