Fortescue's Q1 production takes weather-related hit

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF +0.2% ) narrows its full year iron ore export guidance in the wake of disruptions caused by Tropical Cyclone Veronica.

Fortescue says the wet weather conditions caused the loss of five days of shipments, equaling ~2.5M mt during its March quarter, prompting new guidance of 165M-170M mt and costs of $12-$13/mt.

During the quarter under review, Fortescue says it shipped 38.3M mt of ore.

Fortescue also approved the $2.6B Iron Bridge magnetite project during the quarter, which is expected to produce at a rate of 22M mt/year and increase its average grade, providing the ability to deliver the majority of its products at greater than 60% iron grade.