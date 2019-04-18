Apple paying Qualcomm $9/iPhone - UBS

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri estimates Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) paid $5B to $6B to Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to settle the global litigation.

Arcuri used Qualcomm's post-deal guidance that EPS will increase by $2 to calculate that Apple also probably agreed to pay $8 to $9 per iPhone in patent royalties.

The companies didn't reveal financial specifics in the settlement announcement.

Arcuri had been one of the voices questioning whether Apple could have a 5G iPhone out in 2020 because Intel wasn't going to have a modem chip ready in time. Intel fired back and said it was still on schedule, but then dropped its 5G phone modem attempt after the Apple-Qualcomm announcement.