Bloomberg: AT&T stepping up search for Warner Bros. leader

Bloomberg reports AT&T (T +0.5% ) is stepping up its search to replace Kevin Tsujihara in Hollywood's top opening: chief of the Warner Bros. studio.

Tsujihara was ousted a month ago in the midst of sexual-impropriety allegations and a company probe. He had just been given an expanded role at WarnerMedia, adding responsibility for a major global kids/young adults business.

Movie-unit head Toby Emmerich is among the candidates who could take over Warner Bros., according to the report; Former Fox film chief Stacey Snider isn't in the running.

A committee currently running Warner Bros. consists of Emmerich, TV chief Peter Roth, and CFO Kim Williams.