Transocean adds $373M in contract backlog, fleet status report says

Transocean's (RIG +1.6%) latest quarterly fleet status report includes new contract awards offshore Brazil, Malaysia, the U.K. North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, adding $373M in contract backlog to bring total backlog to $12.1B.
RIG says it won two new deals for work off Brazil, a six-well contract off Malaysia, a two-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and a one-well contract in the U.K. North Sea.
Customers also exercised options for work offshore Equatorial Guinea, off Angola and in the Norwegian North Sea.
