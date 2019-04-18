Transocean adds $373M in contract backlog, fleet status report says

Transocean's (RIG +1.6% ) latest quarterly fleet status report includes new contract awards offshore Brazil, Malaysia, the U.K. North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, adding $373M in contract backlog to bring total backlog to $12.1B.

RIG says it won two new deals for work off Brazil, a six-well contract off Malaysia, a two-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and a one-well contract in the U.K. North Sea.

Customers also exercised options for work offshore Equatorial Guinea, off Angola and in the Norwegian North Sea.