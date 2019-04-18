Insteel Industries slips 20% post Q2 earnings miss

Insteel Industries (IIIN -20.5% ) reported Q2 revenue increased by 4.2% Y/Y to $111.95M, driven by a 21% increase in average selling prices that offset a 13.9% decrease in shipments.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 808 bps to 6.3%.

SG&A expenses were $6.56M a decrease of 12.3% Y/Y; and as percentage of sales 5.9% down by 110 bps.

Inventories were at $117.23M (+24.5% Y/Y).

Net cash used for operating activities was $17.75M, compared cash provided $9.73M a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents were at $490k, as of March 30, 2019, compared to $23.46M a year ago.

